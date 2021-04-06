Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 249,071 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of Antero Resources worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Antero Resources by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,025,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Antero Resources by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 960,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,767,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 222,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 50.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 732,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.