Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

