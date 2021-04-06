Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.09 Million Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.30% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after acquiring an additional 496,950 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,384,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,764,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,312,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCRR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

