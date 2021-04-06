Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 531.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $189.89 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.39 and its 200-day moving average is $157.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

