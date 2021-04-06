Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.33 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343,735 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 112,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 50,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 372,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

