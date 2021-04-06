Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.38 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1,864.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,407 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Olin worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

