Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.56 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,725 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

