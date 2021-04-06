Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.65 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 160.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,797,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,689,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $20,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $231,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $26,549,413. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks stock opened at $311.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

