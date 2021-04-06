Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,095 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

