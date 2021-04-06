Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3.10 Million in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of R1 RCM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $433,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in R1 RCM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 154,794 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,589,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 911,840 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,092 shares of company stock worth $3,687,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

