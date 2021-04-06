Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3.20 Million in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Xerox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC grew its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xerox by 30.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Xerox by 12.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 29.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 403,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

