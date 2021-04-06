Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3.66 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

