Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 43,805 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMX. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $3,954,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in América Móvil by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 47,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

AMX stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

