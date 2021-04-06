Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of OneMain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $3.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.65%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

