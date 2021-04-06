Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 406,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.22% of Navient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 1,344,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 926,836 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Navient by 6,742.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 896,695 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navient by 38.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 402,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

