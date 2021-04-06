Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 379,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.46% of Boston Private Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

