Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,904,000 after acquiring an additional 423,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after acquiring an additional 172,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $882.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

