Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 599,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 313,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4,325.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 296,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $17,033,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

