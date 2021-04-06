Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in DraftKings by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

DKNG stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

