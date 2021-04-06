Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Perficient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

