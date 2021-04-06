Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 87,000 Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.40% of Kforce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kforce by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Kforce by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 122,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of KFRC opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,349 shares of company stock worth $3,942,295 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

