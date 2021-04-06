Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $484.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.21.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

