Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

