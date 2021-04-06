Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 18,110 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last three months. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

