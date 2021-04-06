Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 28,117 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,117 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 2.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 720,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $129.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

