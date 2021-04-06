Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 9,554 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $91.30 and a 1 year high of $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.36. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.