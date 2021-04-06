Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $2.98 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,767 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,619,000 after buying an additional 194,926 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.4805 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

