Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.59% of Arch Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,660,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arch Resources by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 396,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Arch Resources by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $670.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.