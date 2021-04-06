Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,732 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 633,844 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,418.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 226,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 211,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. Insiders have sold 114,404 shares of company stock worth $2,082,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

