Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 492,582 shares.The stock last traded at $384.08 and had previously closed at $385.43.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

