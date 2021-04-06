Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.38

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.38 and traded as high as C$32.60. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$32.28, with a volume of 161,199 shares traded.

CWB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.73.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at C$539,992.74. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.