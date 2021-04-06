Cancom (ETR:COK) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Cancom (ETR:COK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €58.86 ($69.24).

Cancom stock opened at €48.62 ($57.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.78.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

