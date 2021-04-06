Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s current price.

COK has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

ETR:COK opened at €48.62 ($57.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cancom has a 52 week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52 week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

