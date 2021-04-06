Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.24

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.24 and traded as high as C$9.10. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$8.95, with a volume of 74,081 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.84 million and a PE ratio of -26.09.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

