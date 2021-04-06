CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. 46,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 248,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

About CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW)

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

