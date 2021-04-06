Cantor Fitzgerald Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $45.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 112.46% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.