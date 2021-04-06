CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.49

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.49 and traded as high as C$9.21. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$9.11, with a volume of 177,151 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWX. CIBC boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. The company has a market cap of C$710.55 million and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.49.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

