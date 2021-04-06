Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGEMY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.