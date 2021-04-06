Cappasity (CAPP) Market Cap Hits $12.47 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $731,057.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

