Carbon Hits Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $214,102.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.82 or 0.00286167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00106129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.01 or 0.00756506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,557,578 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.