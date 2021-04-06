Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.34 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $39.86 billion and approximately $6.34 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $188.00 or 0.00322870 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00033199 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00025472 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

