Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI)’s stock price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $2.00. 370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Cardax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an anti-inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity.

