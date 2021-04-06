CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) & Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Head to Head Comparison

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CareCloud and Qualys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualys 3 7 4 0 2.07

Qualys has a consensus target price of $112.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Qualys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qualys is more favorable than CareCloud.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Qualys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud N/A N/A N/A Qualys 25.06% 20.99% 11.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and Qualys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Qualys $321.61 million 12.82 $69.34 million $1.67 62.98

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud.

Summary

Qualys beats CareCloud on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT, security, and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

