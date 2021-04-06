CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. 576,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

