Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.02.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJT. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$250.55.

Shares of CJT opened at C$175.36 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$101.28 and a 1-year high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$204.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently -16.62%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

