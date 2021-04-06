CargoX (CXO) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $36.30 million and $773,011.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00058092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00075787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About CargoX

CXO is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,509,840 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

