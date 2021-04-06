Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,718 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 310.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $67.38. 66,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

