Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,299,000 after buying an additional 120,125 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $219.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,784. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $220.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.98. The company has a market capitalization of $152.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.87.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

