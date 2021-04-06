Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 3,932 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.94. 38,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,711. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

