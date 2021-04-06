Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 4,541 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,089,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $115.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $100.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

